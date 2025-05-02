Hit 3 Movie Review: A flawed, self-satisfied yet engaging thriller

Throughout the film, Arjun keeps asking, “purpose enti?” (What’s the purpose?)—even in relation to his blind dates. Something similar needs to be asked about Arjun’s penchant for violence. Arjun is given a text-heavy backstory—he doesn’t get along with his father, remains proud of the legacy and wisdom of his grandfather, and misses the warmth of his mother—but none of this adds much to his motives or actions. There is also a recurring joke about Arjun not granting leave to one of his colleagues, and it is left dangling oddly, without any payoff. Arjun’s violent tendencies remain a distant embellishment, instead of being seamlessly ingrained in a narrative that deals with the dark side of human nature at its core. This absence of sufficient explanation paves way for glorification. The makers might have claimed that they haven’t glamourised violence in the film, but an absence of critique, with such extreme aesthetics at display, remains tantamount to glorification nonetheless.

What largely redeems HIT 3 is Nani and his staggering portrayal of Arjun Sarkaar. Despite a self-referential dialogue, where he makes light of his ‘classy’ image, Nani undoubtedly remains the only actor who could bring a distinct edge to a role as quintessentially 'massy' as this one. Here too, the actor finds ways to surprise us even when the scriptwriters throw in the towel. If anything, Sailesh Kolanu appears to overcompensate for the discomforting violence with moments and dialogues that deify the police officers, in essence the system. For every grey stroke, there is a heroic moment that elevates Arjun in the fashion of a classic on-screen saviour. When Arjun asks his team to evacuate a dangerous location, he says he will ‘hold the fort.’ At one point, a little child says to Arjun, “every police officer is a star,” reminding him of his valiant grandfather.