Raj Rachakonda’s 23 gets a release date

The makers of Raj Rachakonda’s upcoming film 23 - The Movie finally set a release date for their film. Presented by Rana Daggubati, the film will hit theatres on May 16.

Inspired by a series of true events, 23 features Teja and Tanmai in the lead cast. The film promises to be a socially conscious drama, exploring the themes of justice and redemption, telling a story based on three separate events of mass killings that impacted the contemporary history of the two Telugu states.

Actors like Jhansi, Pawan Ramesh, Thagabothu Ramesh and Praneeth comprise the supporting cast. Mark K Robin is the music director for the film. Over the past few weeks, the makers have been consistently releasing songs from their film. Director Raj Rachakonda has penned the screenplay, while Indus Martin is the dialogue writer. In the technical team, Sunny Kurapati is the cinematographer and Anil Aalayam helms the editing. The social drama is produced under the banner of Studio 99.

Raj Rachakonda has previously made acclaimed films like 8am Metro and Mallesham. As of now, 23 remains the solo big Telugu release that weekend