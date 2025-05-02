Vijay Deverakonda faces legal complaint over alleged insult to tribal communities

Chauhan said the remarks were disrespectful and hurtful to tribal groups. “This is not just about free speech it’s about respecting the dignity and constitutional rights of marginalised communities,” he said, calling for legal action under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Several tribal associations have also condemned the actor’s words and demanded a public apology.

The SR Nagar police stated that legal action will be taken based on the advice of legal experts. As of now, Vijay Deverakonda has not made any public statement about the issue.

On the work front, Deverakonda will next appear in Kingdom, which is set to release on 30 May 2025.