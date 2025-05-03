Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Spirit'

Deepika Padukone is on a strong run in her career, and the actress has now officially signed on for another major film. After recently joining Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand, Deepika is now confirmed to star opposite Prabhas in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next big project, Spirit.

This marks Deepika’s second film with Prabhas after the sci-fi epic Kalki: 2898 AD. According to reports from Pinkvilla, director Vanga was keen on casting Deepika from the beginning. However, due to her pregnancy and the original schedule set for late 2024, she had turned down the offer. With the project’s timeline now delayed, Vanga returned with revised dates, and Deepika has agreed to come on board.

A source shared, “It’s the most well-written female role in the world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Deepika was truly impressed by the depth and detail of her character and the script. She’s excited to work with Vanga for the first time.” reported Pinkvilla