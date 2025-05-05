Pawan Kalyan to wrap up final shoot schedule for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan has returned to the sets of his much-awaited film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers confirmed that filming is in its final stage, with only two days of shoot left.
The film, a historical action drama set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, was originally meant to release on 9 May. However, it was delayed due to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. The team has now promised that the trailer and songs will be released soon, along with a new release date.
In a statement, the team shared, “Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu joins the last 2 days of the shoot for #HariHaraVeeraMallu. With this, the monumental journey of the shoot comes to a grand close. Get ready for the long-awaited, EXPLOSIVE trailer and ELECTRIFYING songs coming your way very soon! The countdown to the storm begins now.”
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna, the film will be released in two parts. It tells the story of Veera Mallu, a brave outlaw living in the Mughal era. The first part is titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit.
The film features a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Dalip Tahil, and Jisshu Sengupta. MM Keeravaani is composing the music, while Gnana Sekhar and Manoj Paramahamsa are handling cinematography.
On a personal note, Pawan Kalyan’s family recently faced a difficult time. His son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was involved in a serious fire accident at his school in Singapore on 8 April 2025. The tragic incident claimed one life and injured several others, but thankfully, Mark survived.