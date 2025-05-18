Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally locks release date

After multiple delays, the period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12. Presented by AM Rathnam, the film will be released under the Mega Surya Productions banner, with A Dayakar Rao producing.
Set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw who sparked a rebellion. Bobby Deol is set to play Aurangzeb, the antagonist, while Nidhhi Agerwal stars as the lead female role. The supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Anupam Kher.
The film’s production faced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and actor Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments. Initially directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the project was later taken over by AM Jyothi Krishna. Now the credit is shared between both the directors.
The makers have announced that the third single and official trailer will be released soon. Hari Hara Veera Mallu features music composed by Academy winner M.M. Keeravani, cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, and production design by Thota Tharani.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.