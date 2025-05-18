Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally locks release date

After multiple delays, the period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword Vs Spirit, starring Pawan Kalyan, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12. Presented by AM Rathnam, the film will be released under the Mega Surya Productions banner, with A Dayakar Rao producing.

Set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, Hari Hara Veera Mallu follows Veera Mallu, an outlaw who sparked a rebellion. Bobby Deol is set to play Aurangzeb, the antagonist, while Nidhhi Agerwal stars as the lead female role. The supporting cast includes Sathyaraj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Anupam Kher.