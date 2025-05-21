Rana Daggubati’s crime-thriller series Rana Naidu Season 2 gets release date

Rana Daggubati’s crime-thriller show Rana Naidu Season 2 will be released on Netflix on June 13, the makers announced on Tuesday. Created by Karan Anshuman, who has co-directed it with Suparn Verma and Abhay Chopra, the series also stars Venkatesh, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

The makers shared a poster featuring Rana, Venkatesh, Arjun, Surveen and Kriti as they are donning intense looks. They wrote in caption, “Jab baat parivaar ki ho, Rana harr line cross Karega (When it comes to family, Rana will cross all lines). Watch Rana Naidu Season 2, out 13 June, only on Netflix.”

Rana Naidu, an official adaptation of the 2013 American series Ray Donovan, follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer, Rana Naidu, who does the dirty work for top power players; making the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

The show is produced by Sunder Aaron.