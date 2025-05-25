Telugu film industry lacks respect, gratitude toward Andhra Pradesh government: Pawan Kalyan

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday accused the Telugu film industry players of “lacking minimum respect” towards the TDP-led NDA government at a time when it is contemplating to accord industry status and develop it further.

Asserting that Tollywood, as the industry is called, is not demonstrating gratitude, the actor-politician noted that the film industry’s representatives are yet to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, even a year after the formation of the NDA alliance government.

“At a time when the government is thinking of giving industry status and developing the film industry, including ensuring that their (film makers) respect is not lowered, they do not have even a minimum respect or gratitude towards the Andhra Pradesh government,” said Kalyan in a press release.

The Janasena chief, who is also a popular actor, observed that the filmmakers would only come during the release of their movies but refrain from activities such as developing the field.