Shameer Mohammed: It would have been foolish to drop my Malayalam projects for 'Game Changer'

The renowned Malayalam film editor made his Telugu debut with the Shankar directorial, which released in January this year
The Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, which released earlier this year, received a lukewarm reception both from critics and audiences. There were many rumours about the makers of the film facing troubles in the editing room. Now, the film’s editor, Shameer Mohammed, has opened up about the project, spilling beans on his experience working with Shankar.
Speaking to Kaumudy Movies, Shameer revealed that the original runtime of Game Changer was 7.30 hours, which he brought down to 3.30 hours. “However, another editor was brought in later to bring the duration down to 2 hours 45 minutes,” he added. Shameer further expressed his disappointment with the harrowing timelines under which he was compelled to work. The editor explained, “If I was required for one day, Shankar would not tell me when. Instead, I would be called and made to sit there ten days prior. He would then come for one day, and I would be stuck for a further five to eight days."
Shameer also mentioned that he did not complete the film, even though he was credited for the work. “I was told the film would be completed in one year, but it took around three years,” he added. Even after the completion of three years, Shameer was told that he would have to work on the film for six more months. It was at this point that Shameer decided to back out, keeping in consideration his commitments in the Malayalam industry for films like ARM, Marco, and Rekhacharitram. “It would have been foolish of me to drop those films for Game Changer,” he noted.
Shameer, who is the editor for the recently released Narivetta, mentioned how his name was recommended to Shankar by action choreographer duo Anbariv. He added, “I went there with a lot of excitement, but things happen there differently from Malayalam cinema." The editor went on to describe his experience working with Shankar as "very bad".
Shameer’s other film credits include Angamaly Diaries, Helen, and Turbo.