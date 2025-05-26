Shameer Mohammed: It would have been foolish to drop my Malayalam projects for 'Game Changer'

The renowned Malayalam film editor made his Telugu debut with the Shankar directorial, which released in January this year

The Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, which released earlier this year, received a lukewarm reception both from critics and audiences. There were many rumours about the makers of the film facing troubles in the editing room. Now, the film’s editor, Shameer Mohammed, has opened up about the project, spilling beans on his experience working with Shankar.

Speaking to Kaumudy Movies, Shameer revealed that the original runtime of Game Changer was 7.30 hours, which he brought down to 3.30 hours. “However, another editor was brought in later to bring the duration down to 2 hours 45 minutes,” he added. Shameer further expressed his disappointment with the harrowing timelines under which he was compelled to work. The editor explained, “If I was required for one day, Shankar would not tell me when. Instead, I would be called and made to sit there ten days prior. He would then come for one day, and I would be stuck for a further five to eight days."