Triptii Dimri joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Sandeep shared the same poster and wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official.”

Earlier, there were reports that Deepika was in talks to play the female lead, however, she was dropped from the film due to ‘unprofessional demands’. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Triptii has worked earlier with Sandeep in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which released in 2023. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released on Diwali last year. She also has another film in the pipeline, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also starring Shahid Kapoor.