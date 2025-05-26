Triptii Dimri joins Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Triptii Dimri has joined Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming action-thriller Spirit, she announced on Saturday. The film, billed as a serious cop story, is headlined by Prabhas. Triptii shared a poster of the film on social media to make the announcement. She wrote, “Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you Sandeep Reddy Vanga, honoured to be a part of your vision.”
Sandeep shared the same poster and wrote, “The female lead for my film is now official.”
Earlier, there were reports that Deepika was in talks to play the female lead, however, she was dropped from the film due to ‘unprofessional demands’. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep and Pranay Reddy Vanga.
Triptii has worked earlier with Sandeep in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which released in 2023. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which released on Diwali last year. She also has another film in the pipeline, helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj and also starring Shahid Kapoor.