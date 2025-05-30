Bhairavam Movie Review: A jaded action-drama that trades layers for the 'larger-than-life'

Some time in the second half, the protagonist of Bhairavam finds himself in a dilemma trying to mediate a conversation between two men, who were once friends, but can’t see eye to eye anymore. We are expected to be as nervous as our protagonist — but how can we, after the makers have just dazzled us with a colorful massy dance number a few minutes ago? This decision puzzles you for a while, before you realise the makers of Bhairavam are bound by a template which they cannot think outside of. Formula is not necessarily a bad thing, but at what point do filmmakers realise it cannot come at the cost of structural or tonal integrity?

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Cast: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohith, Manchu Manoj, Ajay, Divya Pillai, Aditi Shankar, Anandhi

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Bhairavam is an official remake of the 2024 Tamil film Garudan. The story revolves three men - Gajapathi, Varadha and Seenu — who differ in their social status but remain tightly knit in their friendship and loyalty towards each other. Seenu (Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas), in particular, is a character who is both empowered and chained down by his loyalty to these two men. However, circumstances soon mould in a way which brings out the darker side of one of them, and puts their relationship to test.