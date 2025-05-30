Gaddar Film Awards for the years 2014-2023 announced

On the occasion, Murali Mohan stated that the decision to discontinue the prestigious Nandi Film Awards was taken jointly by the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following the state bifurcation in 2014. He also mentioned that the request for presenting awards for the past 10 years came from several film personalities, adding, “Every artist likes that feeling of receiving due recognition.”

Murali Mohan further thanked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for helping bring Gaddar Awards to fruition.