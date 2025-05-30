Gaddar Film Awards for the years 2014-2023 announced

On Friday, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for the years 2014-2023 were announced. Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) announced the list of winners, which included Best Picture winners for the years 2014-2023, alongwith a list of six special award recipients. TFDC managing director S Harish and chairman Dil Raju addressed the media, announcing the list of winners. The jury for selecting these winners was headed by actor-entrepreneur Murali Mohan.
On the occasion, Murali Mohan stated that the decision to discontinue the prestigious Nandi Film Awards was taken jointly by the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following the state bifurcation in 2014. He also mentioned that the request for presenting awards for the past 10 years came from several film personalities, adding, “Every artist likes that feeling of receiving due recognition.”
Murali Mohan further thanked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for helping bring Gaddar Awards to fruition.
Dil Raju informed that all films that received a censor certificate post June 2, 2014 (when Telangana state was formed) were eligible for the awards. The eminent producer also informed that apart from the four special awards that were a part of Nandi Awards, two new annual awards, integral to Telangana state, have been instituted at Gaddar Awards — Kantha Rao Film Award and Paidi Jairaj Film Award.
The awards for the year 2024 were announced yesterday. Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Feature film award, while Allu Arjun and Nivetha Thomas bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress award, respectively.
The Gaddar Awards ceremony, for year 2024 as well as previous years mentioned above, will be held on June 14 in Hyderabad
Here’s the complete list of winners (year wise):
2014
1st Best Film – Run Raja Run
2nd Best Film – Paathshala
3rd Best Film – Alludu Seenu
2015
1st Best Film – Rudramadevi
2nd Best Film – Kanche
3rd Best Film – Srimanthudu
2016
1st Best Film – Shatamanam Bhavathi
2nd Best Film – Pelli Choopulu
3rd Best Film – Janatha Garage
2017
1st Best Film – Baahubali: The Conclusion
2nd Best Film – Fidaa
3rd Best Film – Ghazi
2018
1st Best Film – Mahanati
2nd Best Film – Rangasthalam
3rd Best Film – C/o Kancharapalem
2019
1st Best Film – Maharshi
2nd Best Film – Jersey
3rd Best Film – Mallesham
2020
1st Best Film – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
2nd Best Film – Colour Photo
3rd Best Film – Middle Class Melodies
2021
1st Best Film – RRR
2nd Best Film – Akhanda
3rd Best Film – Uppena
2022
1st Best Film – Sita Ramam
2nd Best Film – Karthikeya 2
3rd Best Film – Major
2023
1st Best Film – Balagam
2nd Best Film – HanuMan
3rd Best Film – Bhagavanth Kesari
Special Honours:
NTR National Film Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna
Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Mani Ratnam
B N Reddy Film Award: Sukumar
Nagireddy & Chakrapani Film Award: Atluri Purna Chandra Rao
Kantha Rao Film Award: Vijay Devarakonda
Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yandamuri Veerendranath
Special Jury Award: Prajakavi Kaloji Narayana Rao (posthumous)