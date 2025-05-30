Telugu

Gaddar Film Awards for the years 2014-2023 announced

Earlier on Thursday, the TFDC had announced the complete list of winners for the year 2024, where films like Kalki 2898 AD and Lucky Baskhar bagged 4 awards each
Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar, two of the recipients of Special honours at Gaddar Awards
On Friday, the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards for the years 2014-2023 were announced. Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) announced the list of winners, which included Best Picture winners for the years 2014-2023, alongwith a list of six special award recipients. TFDC managing director S Harish and chairman Dil Raju addressed the media, announcing the list of winners. The jury for selecting these winners was headed by actor-entrepreneur Murali Mohan.

On the occasion, Murali Mohan stated that the decision to discontinue the prestigious Nandi Film Awards was taken jointly by the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, following the state bifurcation in 2014. He also mentioned that the request for presenting awards for the past 10 years came from several  film personalities, adding, “Every artist likes that feeling of receiving due recognition.”

Murali Mohan further thanked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for helping bring Gaddar Awards to fruition.

Dil Raju informed that all films that received a censor certificate post June 2, 2014 (when Telangana state was formed) were eligible for the awards. The eminent producer also informed that apart from the four special awards that were a part of Nandi Awards, two new annual awards, integral to Telangana state, have been instituted at Gaddar Awards — Kantha Rao Film Award and Paidi Jairaj Film Award.

The awards for the year 2024 were announced yesterday. Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Feature film award, while Allu Arjun and Nivetha Thomas bagged the Best Actor and Best Actress award, respectively.

The Gaddar Awards ceremony, for year 2024 as well as previous years mentioned above, will be held on June 14 in Hyderabad

Here’s the complete list of winners (year wise):

2014

1st Best Film – Run Raja Run

2nd Best Film – Paathshala

3rd Best Film – Alludu Seenu

2015

1st Best Film – Rudramadevi

2nd Best Film – Kanche

3rd Best Film – Srimanthudu

2016

1st Best Film – Shatamanam Bhavathi

2nd Best Film – Pelli Choopulu

3rd Best Film – Janatha Garage

2017

1st Best Film – Baahubali: The Conclusion

2nd Best Film – Fidaa

3rd Best Film – Ghazi

2018

1st Best Film – Mahanati

2nd Best Film – Rangasthalam

3rd Best Film – C/o Kancharapalem

2019

1st Best Film – Maharshi

2nd Best Film – Jersey

3rd Best Film – Mallesham

2020

1st Best Film – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

2nd Best Film – Colour Photo

3rd Best Film – Middle Class Melodies

2021

1st Best Film – RRR

2nd Best Film – Akhanda

3rd Best Film – Uppena

2022

1st Best Film – Sita Ramam

2nd Best Film – Karthikeya 2

3rd Best Film – Major

2023

1st Best Film – Balagam

2nd Best Film – HanuMan

3rd Best Film – Bhagavanth Kesari

Special Honours:

NTR National Film Award: Nandamuri Balakrishna

Paidi Jairaj Film Award: Mani Ratnam

B N Reddy Film Award: Sukumar

Nagireddy & Chakrapani Film Award: Atluri Purna Chandra Rao

Kantha Rao Film Award: Vijay Devarakonda

Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award: Yandamuri Veerendranath

Special Jury Award: Prajakavi Kaloji Narayana Rao (posthumous)

Gaddar Film Awards

