Ghatikachalam movie review: A promising psychological horror weighed down by predictability

Repression is a fascinating subject when it comes to cinema. The long, slow burn of an unexpressed life is fertile ground for psychological horror. Ghatikachalam understands this in theory, and at times, even in execution. The film, directed by Amar Kamepalli, revolves around a teenage boy whose inner chaos manifests outwardly in the most terrifying ways. It is built around a haunting idea, that suppressed rage and unacknowledged trauma can erupt as full-blown possession. But as with many good horror films trying to wear an intelligent hat, Ghatikachalam overestimates its mysteries and underestimates the viewer’s ability to solve them.

Director: Amar Kamepalli

Cast: Nikhil Devadula, Prabhakar Podakandla, Aarvika Gupta, Rangadham

The film follows Kaushik (a magnetic Nikhil Devadula), a teenage medical student who lives under the polite tyranny of his parents. His father decides his career path. His mother decides his diet. Kaushik, painfully introverted and constantly bullied, starts hearing a voice. At first, it gives out minor commands. Burn your textbooks. Pick a fight. But soon, the voice, which identifies itself as Ghatikachalam, takes full control. What follows is a long and increasingly repetitive descent into Kaushik’s psychosis, with the family helplessly watching as he spirals into erratic behaviour. The film teases out its twist, the origin and nature of Ghatikachalam, far longer than it needs to. By the time it finally coughs up the answer, the audience is already sitting with it in hand, checking their watches.

It doesn’t help that the writing mistakes restraint for depth. The screenplay lingers too long on familiar beats, like Kaushik hearing voices, parents reacting in horror, a psychiatrist muttering platitudes like “Control yourself,” and it forgets that horror thrives on progression. The dread must evolve with each scene. But here, the narrative doesn’t spiral as much as it stalls. The second half, in particular, is an extended stretch of emotional deja vu, repeating dramatic cues without providing any real escalation. And then there’s the film’s rather strange relationship with psychiatry. In what has become an all-too-familiar trope, the psychiatrist character, who is supposed to represent logic and healing, functions more like a concerned neighbour at a colony meeting. There’s no real diagnosis, no insight into Kaushik’s mental state, no use of actual medical language or framework. Instead, we’re fed a vague cocktail of childhood trauma and possession mythology, topped with a climactic reveal that lands with a thud rather than a bang.