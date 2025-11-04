Ramya Krishnan onboards RGV’s Police Station Mein Bhoot

Earlier this year, Ram Gopal Varma announced his big comeback project in Hindi cinema with the horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. So far, the team had announced Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh as part of the lead cast.
On Sunday, Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of posters, gradually revealing Ramya Krishnan as a cast member for the film. In these posters, Ramya Krishnan can be seen donning a gothic-look, smoking a cigarette as she is seated in a police station. The Satya filmmaker also clarified that Ramya Krishnan is not playing a ghost in the film.
The film was officially announced in April, and The shoot commenced in September. Sharing a motion poster then, Manoj Bajpayee had penned a note that read, “Shoot begins from Satya to now… some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with Ram Gopal Varma for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special."
Earlier, in his X posts, RGV had revealed the film’s idea. “After a deadly encounter killing, a police station becomes a haunted station making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters. With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun filled film that will terrify you,” he had written.
Interestingly, this film marks the first collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Ramya Krishnan in the 36 years they have been working alongside each other in the industry. Ramya Krishnan was recently in the limelight on social media, owing to her role in Baahubali franchise, which had a massive theatrical re-release on October 31.
Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma has been actively promoting a re-release of his own — the 1989 film Shiva that launched him in the industry with a thundering applause. Another of his iconic films, Rangeela, too will have a re-release later this month on November 28.