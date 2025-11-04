Thabitha Sukumar to make debut as producer with Kumari 21F Sequel

Thabitha Sukumar, wife of Pushpa 2's maker Sukumar, and a presenter for the Rao Ramesh-starrer Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, is now stepping into film production. Named Thabitha Sukumar Films, the production house with produce its maiden film Kumari 22F, the sequel to the 2015 film Kumari 21F.
Kumar 21F, which starred Hebah Patel and Raj Tarun in the lead roles, received a lot of acclaim for its unconventional concept and also emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. The film had a theatrical re-release earlier this year.
Meanwhile, it’s not yet confirmed who will play the protagonist in Kumari 22F. More details about the project, including the director and primary crew, are awaited as well.
Incidentally, Kumari 21F was the debut production for Sukumar’s banner Sukumar writings, which went on to bankroll films like Uppena and Virupaksha, and serve as a presenter on 100% Kadhal and Gandhi Tatha Chettu, which also marked the acting debut of Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Vani Bandreddi, who won a National Award for her performance in the film.
Sukumar is also producing the upcoming Naga Chaitanya-Meenaakshi Chaudhary starrer, tentatively titled NC24, and serving as a presenter on the much-anticipated Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Peddi that is due to release in March next year.