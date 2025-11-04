Thabitha Sukumar to make debut as producer with Kumari 21F Sequel

Incidentally, Kumari 21F was the debut production for Sukumar’s banner Sukumar writings, which went on to bankroll films like Uppena and Virupaksha, and serve as a presenter on 100% Kadhal and Gandhi Tatha Chettu, which also marked the acting debut of Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti Vani Bandreddi, who won a National Award for her performance in the film.