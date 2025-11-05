Makers of Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 unveil Meenaakshi Chaudhary poster

NC24 is being directed by Karthik Dandu, who is most popular for directing Virupaksha. The film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings. Sukumar is also credited with the screenplay. Billed as a mythological thriller with a touch of fantasy, the film features music by Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Ragul Dharuman, production design by Sri Nagendra Tangala, and editing by Naveen Nooli.