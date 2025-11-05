Makers of Naga Chaitanya’s NC24 unveil Meenaakshi Chaudhary poster

Two months ago, we had reported about the makers of Naga Chaitanya starrer NC24 roping in Laapataa Ladies fame Sparsh Shrivastava for a prominent role in their film. Since then, there had been no major updates on the film. On Monday, the team broke the dry spell by sharing a new character poster featuring their female lead Meenaakshi Chaudhary.
The poster features Meenaakshi at an archaeological site, likely a cave, immersed in her work as she intensely gauges an object with a magnifying glass. The poster caption read, “In the depths of mystery, she unearths the truth. Meet the intensely magnetic @Meenakshiioffl as #Daksha from the world of #NC24.”
This is the first time Naga Chaitanya and Meenaakshi Chaudhary will be sharing screenspace. Sharing the poster on his X page, Naga Chaitanya penned, ““Its my pleasure introducing Meenaakshi as Daksha to you all from our #NC24. It’s been such a fun time working with her and character you all will fall in love with.”
Meenaakshi, who has been active in Telugu industry since 2021, was last seen in the Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which remains the biggest hit of 2025 so far.
NC24 is being directed by Karthik Dandu, who is most popular for directing Virupaksha. The film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Sukumar Writings. Sukumar is also credited with the screenplay. Billed as a mythological thriller with a touch of fantasy, the film features music by Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Ragul Dharuman, production design by Sri Nagendra Tangala, and editing by Naveen Nooli.
In April, the team had released a concept teaser, giving a glimpse into the CGI and production design process of their film, which is mounted as Naga Chaitanya’s highest-budgeted so far. The second schedule of the film commenced in Hyderabad in July.
The makers of NC24 are yet to announce a release window for their film.