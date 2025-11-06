EXCLUSIVE | Rahul Ravindran: We need bigger female stars in the industry

Rahul acknowledges the risks involved in making an off-beat film lead by a female star, and attributes it to the system that doesn’t have enough female superstars to begin with. The filmmaker elaborates, “Not all stories can be made on a tight budget. For those films with bigger budget needs, you need an actor who can safeguard the money to a large extent with pre-release business. For that, you need choices. In Telugu, we’ve had only two big female stars in recent times — Anushka Shetty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu — who can only do so many films. What happens, then, is that you have scripts lying around, not getting made, and hence no more stars are being created. It’s a vicious cycle, and we need one outlier that breaks through and does well. That process takes a long time.” Rahul also praises Allu Aravind for taking a bet on The Girlfriend for the same reasons. “You need a big producer to take this gamble, because a small producer can’t. It’s amazing that Allu Aravind garu decided to present this. Very soon, we will have one more name added to the short list of Samantha and Anushka gaaru. Of course, three names are not enough... it needs to become 10, for more such films to come.”