Sree Vishnu’s next announced with Naga Vamsi

The untitled project is being written and directed by Sunny Sanjay who made his debut with the Sumanth-starrer OTT film Anaganaga 
On Wednesday, S Naga Vamsi announced his next production with Sree Vishnu in the lead by sharing a concept poster. The film, untitled as yet, is written and directed by Sunny Sanjay.

The concept poster, with its tagline, ‘The Story of Every Youngster,’ promises a youthful and urban film about the aspirations of current generation. “A new-gen entertainer packed with laughs, vibes & emotions that stay with you,” reads the caption. The various elements in the poster, like the protagonist sitting in solitude on the rooftop of a huge residential complex that faces another similar building, smoking away in peace, subtly capture poignant shades of human emotion and the quiet conflicts that define everyday life of an average youngster.

Sree Vishnu teams up with Ram Abbaraju again for a fresh entertainer

The Sree Vishnu starrer will mark 39th production for Sithara Entertainments. Naga Vamsi is producing this film in association with his frequent collaborator Sai Sounjya of Fortune Four Cinemas banner. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced. The shoot for the film will commence soon.

Naga Vamsi says Suriya 46 is not a "pan-Indian film", shares production update

Sunny Sanjay made his directorial debut earlier this year with the OTT film Anaganaga which starred Sumanth in the lead.  

Sree Vishnu was previously seen in #Single, which emerged as a box office hit. His upcoming projects include Ram Abbaraju’s next, and a project each with Skanda Vahana Motion Pictures and Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. The latter also stars Nayan Sarika in the lead. 

