Sree Vishnu’s next announced with Naga Vamsi

The concept poster, with its tagline, ‘The Story of Every Youngster,’ promises a youthful and urban film about the aspirations of current generation. “A new-gen entertainer packed with laughs, vibes & emotions that stay with you,” reads the caption. The various elements in the poster, like the protagonist sitting in solitude on the rooftop of a huge residential complex that faces another similar building, smoking away in peace, subtly capture poignant shades of human emotion and the quiet conflicts that define everyday life of an average youngster.