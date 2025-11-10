Telugu

Ritesh Rana’s next film announced

Satya, Vennela Kishore and Rhea Singha are signed for lead roles in the Ritesh Rana film, tentatively billed as RR4
From L to R: Satya, Ritesh Rana, Rhea Singha
Ritesh Rana, known for directing the Mathu Vadalara franchise movies, is now officially prepping up to his next movie. The film will be produced under the banner of Clap Entertainment, which also bankrolled the Mathu Vadalara movies. 

The project, tentatively billed as RR4, was officially launched on Friday with a muhurtham puja ceremony. The film stars Satya, Vennela Kishore, and Rhea Singha in the primary cast. The director also reunites with composer Kaala Bhairava for the film. More details about the primary cast and crew are yet to be announced 

Mythri Movie Makers, which had presented the Mathu Vadalara movies, are onboard for this film as well as presenters. The project, untitled as yet, marks sixth production for Clap Entertainment.

While both Satya and Vennela Kishore played integral roles in Mathu Vadalara franchise, Rhea Singha will be making her Telugu debut with this film.

Ritesh Rana has also penned the dialogues for the film, besides co-writing the story and screenplay with Jeyendhra Aerrola. In the technical team, Suresh Sangamam is the cinematographer and Karthika Srinivas is the editor. Production design is by Narni Srinivas, and action choreography is Wing Chun Anji. Additionally, Chukkla Vijay Kumar has been credited as the co-director.

