The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review: A fun-filled rural entertainer

Director Rahul Srinivas takes a very simple story and narrates it in a fun and organic way. The plot might be basic — a lost chip and the chaos around it — but the treatment is what makes the film enjoyable. The humour comes out naturally from the situations and the characters’ innocence. The first half is loaded with hilarious sequences, especially the protagonist’s desperate attempts to cancel the wedding. The writing is fresh, and the dialogues are well-written, bringing out the Srikakulam flavor perfectly. Interestingly, while the protagonist tries to stop the wedding in the first half, he ends up trying to make it happen in the second — a nice twist that keeps things engaging.