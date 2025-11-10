The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review: A fun-filled rural entertainer
The Great Pre-Wedding Show Movie Review(3 / 5)
Actor Thiruveer, who impressed with films like Masooda and Pareshan, returns after a gap of two years with a complete fun-filled entertainer, The Great Pre-Wedding Show. Debutant Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu has written and directed this film, while Sandeep Agaram has produced it. Teena Sravya of Committee Kurrollu fame plays the female lead.
In The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Ramesh (Thiruveer) runs a small photo studio and Xerox shop in a village, along with his assistant Ram Charan (Master Rohan). He is known for shooting wedding photos and videos. He falls in love with Hema (Teena Sravya), who works at the Panchayat office opposite his shop. Things take a turn when Anand (Narendra Ravi), a politically strong man, approaches Ramesh to shoot his pre-wedding video. After completing the shoot, Ramesh loses the computer chip containing all the footage — thanks to his assistant’s carelessness. Anand starts asking for his video, and Ramesh, scared to tell the truth, starts making excuses. What happens next and how Ramesh manages the situation form the rest of the story.
Director Rahul Srinivas takes a very simple story and narrates it in a fun and organic way. The plot might be basic — a lost chip and the chaos around it — but the treatment is what makes the film enjoyable. The humour comes out naturally from the situations and the characters’ innocence. The first half is loaded with hilarious sequences, especially the protagonist’s desperate attempts to cancel the wedding. The writing is fresh, and the dialogues are well-written, bringing out the Srikakulam flavor perfectly. Interestingly, while the protagonist tries to stop the wedding in the first half, he ends up trying to make it happen in the second — a nice twist that keeps things engaging.
Though there are a few dragged moments in the latter part, the film stays entertaining throughout. Full marks to Rahul for maintaining the comic tone while adding a touch of emotion towards the end.
For a small-budget film, The Great Pre-Wedding Show is technically sound. Suresh Bobbili’s music is pleasant and goes well with the story’s rural setting. Soma Sekhar’s camera work beautifully captures the village atmosphere and gives a realistic touch to the visuals. The dialogues and accent feel authentic and add to the charm.
Thiruveer once again proves his versatility. As the village photographer, he completely gets into the skin of the character, especially shining in the emotional scenes of the second half. Narendra Ravi as Anand is a surprise package, and his timing and natural acting bring life to many scenes. Master Rohan is superb as the mischievous assistant, and delivers a memorable performance. Teena Sravya and Yamini do well in their respective roles, while the supporting cast fits in neatly.
The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a complete laugh riot with a slice of life emotion. Despite some minor hiccups in the second half, it’s a clean, entertaining village comedy that leaves you smiling. After films like Little Hearts, this one is another good stress-buster for those looking for some lighthearted fun.