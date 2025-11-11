Santhana Prapthirasthu producer Madhura Sreedhar: Native is the new global

“I narrated this story to a few big actors in Tollywood, but they didn’t come forward to do the film,” says Madhura Sreedhar. When asked why, he explains, “The story deals with sperm count, and our stars may have felt that it could affect their image.” He notes how Hindi audience has accepted such films, citing Ayushmann Khurrana as an example. Sreedhar then decided that casting a relatively new face would suit the story better and chose Vikranth as the lead. “Director Sanjeev has been known to me since my film Ladies and Gentlemen (2015), for which he wrote the story. He even received an award for it, and since then, we have maintained a good working relationship,” Sreedhar says about the director.