Santhana Prapthirasthu producer Madhura Sreedhar: Native is the new global

Filmmaker Madhura Sreedhar is returning as a producer after a few years with the film Santhana Prapthirasthu. The film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdhary in the lead roles. It is set to hit the screens on November 14. During a press meet on Monday, Sreedhar spoke about the film, the OTT business, the changing audience mindset after the pandemic, and other topics.
“I narrated this story to a few big actors in Tollywood, but they didn’t come forward to do the film,” says Madhura Sreedhar. When asked why, he explains, “The story deals with sperm count, and our stars may have felt that it could affect their image.” He notes how Hindi audience has accepted such films, citing Ayushmann Khurrana as an example. Sreedhar then decided that casting a relatively new face would suit the story better and chose Vikranth as the lead. “Director Sanjeev has been known to me since my film Ladies and Gentlemen (2015), for which he wrote the story. He even received an award for it, and since then, we have maintained a good working relationship,” Sreedhar says about the director.
Being a director himself, Sreedhar recalls his involvement in this project. “I was involved only up to the scripting stage. After that, I didn’t interfere in the director’s work. We completed the film in 56 working days,” he says.
The producer clarifies that the film deals with the subject of sperm count but does not treat it as a joke. “At the same time, it’s not preachy. We made it as a good family entertainer and presented the subject in a light-hearted way. I don’t think anyone — especially childless couples — will feel hurt after watching it. We understand the sensitivities, but it’s a topical issue that should be discussed openly,” he explains.
Some Hindi films like Vicky Donor were remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda, along with a few others on similar subjects. However, they didn’t perform well in Telugu. When asked why he feels confident about Santhana Prapthirasthu, which explores a similar theme, Sreedhar says, “After the pandemic, audiences’ perspectives have changed. They are now supporting content-based films and are more open to bold subjects. Earlier, such discussions happened privately, but now people are willing to talk about them openly. So I’m confident about my film.” When asked why he didn’t plan a pan-India release, Sreedhar replies, “Native is the new global. I want to succeed here first. If my film does well locally, it will automatically attract global attention.”
Regarding the influence of OTT platforms on the film industry, he says, “Everything is business, and it depends on both sides. We have nearly eight OTT platforms catering to the Telugu audience. If each platform streams one film a month, they collectively need about 96 good films a year. But are we producing that many quality films? When it comes to big films, only around ten are released annually. So, OTT platforms need strong content, which we must provide.”
Talking further about OTT trends, Madhura Sreedhar notes, “Malayalam films are in big demand across the country. Audiences everywhere want to watch them.” When asked why theaters in Kerala are doing well despite lower ticket prices compared to the Telugu states, he says, “It’s not just about ticket prices. In the Telugu states, audiences care about the experience and facilities. Many single-screen theaters lack good ambience and clean facilities, so audiences skip small films there. For big-star films, viewers overlook these shortcomings because they want to see their favorite stars on the big screen."
Sreedhar also talks about his future filmmaking plans. “From now on, I want to make films regularly. If Santhana Prapthirasthu succeeds, I’ll continue making concept-based films. I always prefer small films that are both safe and meaningful,” he says.
Madhura Sreedhar has partnered with Nirvi Hari Prasad Reddy for Santhana Prapthirasthu. “He’s an NRI with a great passion for making good films. We decided to collaborate on this one, and we may produce more films together in the future,” Sreedhar adds. Talking about his upcoming projects, he says, “Duet is already in production. Anand Deverakonda plays the lead, and we plan to release it in March next year. Once that’s completed, I’ll announce my next projects.”