Ravi Teja’s next titled BMW; set for Sankranthi release

The team also released a brief glimpse of the film, which promises to hark back to the golden phase of Ravi Teja’s career where he dominated the comedy entertainer genre. In BMW, Ravi Teja plays a mild-mannered man, disinterested in the concept of marriage, who finds his life in disarray after being asked an unprecedented question by not one but two women in his life (played by Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath) vying for his affections.