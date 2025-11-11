Ravi Teja’s next titled BMW; set for Sankranthi release

Ravi Teja, who just had a major release with Mass Jathara, is already gearing up for arrival of his big film. The film, directed by Kishore Tirumala, was tentatively billed as Anarkali. On Monday, the makers announced the official title of their film — Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi aka BMW.
The team also released a brief glimpse of the film, which promises to hark back to the golden phase of Ravi Teja’s career where he dominated the comedy entertainer genre. In BMW, Ravi Teja plays a mild-mannered man, disinterested in the concept of marriage, who finds his life in disarray after being asked an unprecedented question by not one but two women in his life (played by Dimple Hayathi and Ashika Ranganath) vying for his affections.
BMW promises to be a refreshing change for both Ravi Teja and his fans, after a string of action-driven movies featuring him. The teaser also introduces its stellar ensemble cast, featuring actors like Vennela Kishore, Satya, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Muralidhar Goud and Sunil, who play unhappily married men in the film.
The project was officially launched in June this year, with shoot commencing in Hyderabad. Ravi Teja had been shooting in Europe for the project at a brisk pace in the last few weeks, where the team shot two song sequences and a few other talkie portions, while he also navigated promotions for Mass Jathara.
BMW is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV banner. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Prasad Murella, editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer AS Prakash. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film.
Interestingly enough, the makers are sticking to their initial release plans for Sankranthi release, going ahead in a direct battle with other big vehicles like Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Sharwanand-starrer Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju.
Kishore Tirumala is known for comedy films like Nenu Sailaja and Chitralahari among others.