Dhandoraa to arrive on Christmas

Dhandoraa, the social drama starring Sivaji, Bindu Madhaviand Navdeep in the lead cast, now has a release date. The film will arrive in theatres on December 15 on the occasion of Christmas.
Dhandoraa is produced by National Award winning producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni, who previously made Colour Photo, and is written-directed by Murali Kanth. Set in rural Telangana, Dhandoraa promises to addresses a powerful social theme — delving into the harsh realities of caste discrimination with a touch of satire. The announcement poster, featuring a freshly dug grave with the release date engraved inside, adds further intrigue about the film’s themes and tonality.
The ensemble cast of the film includes Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounica Reddy, Raadhya, and Aditi Bhavaraju in pivotal roles. Mark K Robin has composed music for the film. Venkat R Sakhamuri is the cinematographer. Among other leading crew members, Kranthi Priyam is the art director and Srujana Adusumilli.
Dhandoraa is currently in its final stage of production. By setting December 15 as the release date, the film is set to clash against many other Telugu films like Roshan Meka starrer Champion, Shambhala, and the much-delayed coming-of-age film Patang.