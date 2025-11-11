Dhandoraa to arrive on Christmas

Dhandoraa is produced by National Award winning producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni, who previously made Colour Photo, and is written-directed by Murali Kanth. Set in rural Telangana, Dhandoraa promises to addresses a powerful social theme — delving into the harsh realities of caste discrimination with a touch of satire. The announcement poster, featuring a freshly dug grave with the release date engraved inside, adds further intrigue about the film’s themes and tonality.