Raj Tarun’s Paanch Minar gets a release date

On Monday, the makers of Raj Tarun’s upcoming crime comedy Paanch Minar set November 21 as the release date. The Paanch Minar team also released a new poster on the occasion, that captures it’s dark humour tonality.
Written and directed by Ram Kadumula and produced by Madhavi and MSM Reddy under the banner Connect Movies, the film also stars Raashi Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Brahmaji, Nithin Prasanna, Ravi Varma, and Srinivas Reddy in lead cast.
Earlier in March, the team had released their film’s teaser as well as the first single, titled ‘Em Bathukura Naadi.’ Shekar Chandra has composed music for the film. Key technicians include Aditya Jawwadi as the cinematographer, and Praveen Pudi as the editor. Suresh Bhimagani is the art director.
The supporting cast also includes Laxman Meesala, Sudarshan, Jeeva, and Krishna Teja. Dialogues are by Gorijala Sudhakar.
Raj Tarun was recently seen in Aha original movie Chiranjeeva, a high-concept comedy drama which began streaming on November 7 and also starred Kushita Kallapu.