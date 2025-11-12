Anu Emmanuel: Telugu cinema offers a wide range of subjects

The Majnu actor has finally scored a hit with The Girlfriend, in which she plays the role of Durga, Bhooma's (Rashmika Mandanna) friend. Her performance has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics. “I never expected that my role would receive such huge applause from everywhere. I’m truly overwhelmed,” said Anu. Speaking about The Girlfriend, she said, “After Rashmika came on board, Rahul narrated the story to me, and I immediately wanted to be a part of it. I’m glad I did since it’s been very rewarding.”