Anu Emmanuel: Telugu cinema offers a wide range of subjects

Anu Emmanuel, who impressed the audience with her role in The Girlfriend, interacted with media at a recent event following the release. On the occasion, Anu opened up about her journey in movies, missing out on Aadujeevitham and more.
The Majnu actor has finally scored a hit with The Girlfriend, in which she plays the role of Durga, Bhooma's (Rashmika Mandanna) friend. Her performance has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics. “I never expected that my role would receive such huge applause from everywhere. I’m truly overwhelmed,” said Anu. Speaking about The Girlfriend, she said, “After Rashmika came on board, Rahul narrated the story to me, and I immediately wanted to be a part of it. I’m glad I did since it’s been very rewarding.”
Anu, who also dubbed for herself in the film, said, “Rahul insisted that I dub with a slight American accent. It turned out really well. People loved it.”
Born in the USA, Anu has now made Hyderabad her home to focus on her film career. “After my Telugu debut with Majnu, I decided to settle down here in Hyderabad,” said Anu, who is currently balacing her careers in Tamil and Telugu cinema.
When asked about her absence from Malayalam cinema despite being a Malayali, Anu explained, “It’s not that I don’t want to do Malayalam films, but Telugu cinema offers a wide range of subjects. Malayalam films are more rooted and realistic. Many actresses like Nayanthara are Malayali but they built their careers in Tamil and Telugu industries. I didn’t plan to follow anyone, but if a good Malayalam script comes my way, I’ll definitely take it up.”
Interestingly, Anu revealed that she was originally considered for Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham. “They had approached me for the film, but I couldn’t take it up due to some personal commitments,” she said.