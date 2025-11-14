Ritesh Rana-Satya film titled Jetlee

Jetlee will be produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the banner of Clap Entertainment, which also bankrolled the Mathu Vadalara movies. Rhea Singha plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore. Mythri Movie Makers, which had presented the Mathu Vadalara movies, are onboard for this film as well as presenters. The director, who reunites with composer Kaala Bhairava for the film, has also penned the dialogues, besides co-writing the story and screenplay with Jeyendhra Aerrola.