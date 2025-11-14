Ritesh Rana-Satya film titled Jetlee

We had reported earlier about Ritesh Rana’s next project with Satya, following the success of Matha Vadalara franchise. On Friday, the makers officially announced Jetlee as the title of their film.
On the occasion, the team also unveiled a quirky new poster, which features Satya on top of an airplane, flexing his nunchaku skills. On the top, it reads, “I am done with comedy,” alluding to Satya’s successful career primarily as a comedian. The poster has many other amusing touches, like the credit title ‘A Ritesh Rana Turbulence,’ a small prefix on the top of title that discredits Satya from his self-proclaimed martial arts skills. The title font too imaginatively features a silhouettes image of a man firing guns.
Jetlee will be produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the banner of Clap Entertainment, which also bankrolled the Mathu Vadalara movies. Rhea Singha plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore. Mythri Movie Makers, which had presented the Mathu Vadalara movies, are onboard for this film as well as presenters. The director, who reunites with composer Kaala Bhairava for the film, has also penned the dialogues, besides co-writing the story and screenplay with Jeyendhra Aerrola.
In the technical team, Suresh Sangamam is the cinematographer and Karthika Srinivas is the editor. Production design is by Narni Srinivas, and action choreography is Wing Chun Anji. Additionally, Chukkla Vijay Kumar has been credited as the co-director.