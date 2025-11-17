Ramya Krishnan to work with Rajasekhar in Lubber Pandhu remake

Rajasekhar is playing the lead role, and after a long time, and Ramya Krishnan will be starring opposite him. Rajasekhar’s daughter is also playing a role in the film, essaying the role of his on-screen daughter in the film. Rajasekhar and Ramya Krishnan previously starred together in several hit films in the 1990s, such as Allari Priyudu and Balarama Krishnulu. They are reuniting after nearly two decades for this remake. Viswadev Rachakonda of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu fame too is playing one of the lead roles in the film.