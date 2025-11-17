Ramya Krishnan to work with Rajasekhar in Lubber Pandhu remake

Rajasekhar has bought the rights to the Tamil film Lubber Pandhu and plans to remake it in Telugu. According to a source, the shooting for the film began a few days ago in Hyderabad. The story is a cricket-based sports drama, with the original Tamil version directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. The source reveals that popular director IV Sasi’s son, Ani IV Sasi, is directing the Telugu remake.
Rajasekhar is playing the lead role, and after a long time, and Ramya Krishnan will be starring opposite him. Rajasekhar’s daughter is also playing a role in the film, essaying the role of his on-screen daughter in the film. Rajasekhar and Ramya Krishnan previously starred together in several hit films in the 1990s, such as Allari Priyudu and Balarama Krishnulu. They are reuniting after nearly two decades for this remake. Viswadev Rachakonda of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu fame too is playing one of the lead roles in the film.
Rajasekhar has been gradually getting good character-artist roles in recent times. He will be seen playing Sharwanand’s father in the film Biker, which is set for release in December. He also appeared in a character role in the Nithiin-starrer Extra Ordinary Man (2023), which failed at the box office.
The Tamil version is already streaming on OTT platforms in multiple languages and was a commercial success upon its theatrical release.