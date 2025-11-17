Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film titled Varanasi

Mahesh Babu attended the event dressed in the attire of his character from the film, further exciting fans about his rugged new avatar. Fans were already expecting that more key updates would be revealed during the event, and anticipation was high as Mahesh is set to portray a role unlike anything he has done before. The event was organised on the massive Varanasi set constructed specifically for the film at RFC, and many of Mahesh Babu’s admirers arrived from Saturday afternoon to witness the occasion.