Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s film titled Varanasi

The mystery surrounding the title of SS Rajamouli’s ambitious film with Superstar Mahesh Babu was finally cleared on Saturday evening. Over the past several weeks, fans have been buzzing with speculation about the film, which had been tentatively titled SSMB29 until today. The makers put all rumours to rest by unveiling the title Varanasi at a special event held at Ramoji Film City (RFC). Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have also been confirmed as part of the cast so far.
Mahesh Babu attended the event dressed in the attire of his character from the film, further exciting fans about his rugged new avatar. Fans were already expecting that more key updates would be revealed during the event, and anticipation was high as Mahesh is set to portray a role unlike anything he has done before. The event was organised on the massive Varanasi set constructed specifically for the film at RFC, and many of Mahesh Babu’s admirers arrived from Saturday afternoon to witness the occasion.
The title announcement delighted fans, especially after weeks of speculation on social media. Titles like Sanchari and Globe Trotter had been widely discussed, but the makers ended all debates by officially confirming the film's title.
Prithviraj Sukumaran attended the event with his family, while Priyanka Chopra made an elegant appearance in traditional Indian attire. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara warmly welcomed the guests, along with Rajamouli’s wife, Rama Rajamouli.