Nayanthara joins Gopichand Malineni's 'NKB 111'

NEW DELHI: South star Nayanthara has joined the cast of Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming film NBK 111, which features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

The filmmaker shared the announcement on Tuesday, coinciding with the actor’s 41st birthday, through a post on his X handle. The film is being produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

“Here she comes. Welcoming the one and only Queen Nayanthara garu into the world of NBK 111. Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful birthday. Excited to see you on set soon,” the caption read, along with acknowledgements to the film’s team.