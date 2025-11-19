Kamakshi Bhaskarla: I want to pick my roles like Vijay Sethupathi, Sree Vishnu, and Suhas

After Maa Oori Polimera, however, Kamakshi was largely offered rural roles, and she rejected them to avoid getting typecast. This also meant she accepted roles on OTT, and supporting characters in feature films because it offered her variety. “If a role is strong and gives good mileage, I’m open to it. I’m not only focused on lead roles; I’m ready for any character as long as it is meaningful,” says the actor, adding, “I did a small role in Virupaksha too, and it brought me great recognition. I know the hard work behind every step, and I’m proud of my journey.” In fact, she had quite the makeover in Laila, where she played a de-glam role. "Usually, mainstream heroines don’t opt for such roles, but I saw it from a creative angle and performed it with sincerity,” says Kamakshi, who gives us a glimpse into the kind of films she wants to take up next. “I want to do roles like Sree Vishnu, Suhas, and Vijay Sethupathi. They are actors who balance lead roles with strong character parts. Unfortunately, female actors don’t get such acceptance easily.”