Kamakshi Bhaskarla: I want to pick my roles like Vijay Sethupathi, Sree Vishnu, and Suhas

Kamakshi Bhaskarla first earned recognition for her performances in Maa Oori Polimera and its sequel Maa Oori Polimera 2. In the upcoming film, 12A Railway Colony, Kamakshi plays the female lead opposite Allari Naresh. The story is by Dr Anil Viswanath of Maa Oori Polimera fame, who also supervises direction in 12 A Railway Colony, which is helmed by Nani Kasaragadda.
“I’ve been associated with Anil Viswanath since Maa Oori Polimera. I wanted to learn all crafts, so I requested him to let me join the story and writing departments,” says Kamakshi, who believes over the multiple collaborations they have become like a family.
Talking about 12A Railway Colony, Kamakshi says, “Without my character Aradhana, this story wouldn’t move forward. She’s someone deeply focused on her work. I play Naresh’s love interest.” Comparing her characters from Maa Oori Polimera and 12 A Railway Colony, Kamakshi reveals that the former was a silent character with minimal dialogues as opposed to Aradhana, who plays a pivotal part of the film.
Responding to the common perception that Telugu girls don’t shine much in Telugu cinema, Kamakshi says she'd prefer her work speak for itself. “Whatever roles I did, I gave my best and received appreciation. Even for Maa Oori Polimera 2, people wrote a lot about my performance. I believe my work should speak more than anything.”
After Maa Oori Polimera, however, Kamakshi was largely offered rural roles, and she rejected them to avoid getting typecast. This also meant she accepted roles on OTT, and supporting characters in feature films because it offered her variety. “If a role is strong and gives good mileage, I’m open to it. I’m not only focused on lead roles; I’m ready for any character as long as it is meaningful,” says the actor, adding, “I did a small role in Virupaksha too, and it brought me great recognition. I know the hard work behind every step, and I’m proud of my journey.” In fact, she had quite the makeover in Laila, where she played a de-glam role. "Usually, mainstream heroines don’t opt for such roles, but I saw it from a creative angle and performed it with sincerity,” says Kamakshi, who gives us a glimpse into the kind of films she wants to take up next. “I want to do roles like Sree Vishnu, Suhas, and Vijay Sethupathi. They are actors who balance lead roles with strong character parts. Unfortunately, female actors don’t get such acceptance easily.”
She also admits that PR matters in the film industry. “If I had stronger PR, I would have been positioned better already. I always believed performance alone would bring opportunities, but I’ve realised PR is important too,” she says, adding that her introverted nature holds her back sometimes.
A doctor-turned-actor, Kamakshi shares instances where her medical degree came in handy on a film set. “I am a general physician and worked at Apollo as a consultant,” she says, adding that she quit after COVID. Even then, though, Kamakshi often found herself helping people on sets. "While shooting the web series Mix Up in 2019, the director and costume designer had high fever, I treated them and administered injections,” she recalls. Another time, during Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, the producer suffered a severe stomach infection, and her medical degree came to save the day.
Up next, she will be seen in Adivi Sesh’s pan-India film Dacoit. “Even in this film, the story doesn’t move ahead without my role,” says Kamakshi, who will return to where it all began with the third instalment of the Maa Oori Polimera series. "I also have another mega project in the lineup, but I can’t reveal details about it yet."
Crediting Virupaksha (2023) as a career-boosting move, Kamakshi says, “Many production houses called me after watching my performance in the film. I went and auditioned for all of them. I don't think there's anything wrong about giving auditions even after starring in multiple films. I want to do good work, and use every opportunity to prove myself,” she concludes.