Tracing the origins of Shiva with Ram Gopal Varma

I was particular about not having a special shot for Shiva. I wanted him to become special in the course of the film. Even back then, as now, the priority was always to get an amazing opening shot for the hero. I went the opposite way. In his intro scene, you only see him through other characters’ POV. When JD shoves Amala, you see Shiva’s first reaction. It’s only when JD hits him much later when Shiva’s punch arrives. That entire build-up is why the first punch has that effect. Nagarjuna didn’t understand the style, but believed my conviction.