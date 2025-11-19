Rasha Thadani onboards debut film of Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jayakrishna

A few days ago, we had reported about the first look unveiling of Ajay Bhupathi’s next film, tentatively billed as #AB4, which is mounted as the launch vehicle for Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jayakrishna. On Monday, the makers officially announced Rasha Thadani as the female lead for the film.
Rasha Thadani, who is the daughter of 90s screen icon Raveena Tandon, made her film debut earlier this year with Azaad. More details about her role in Ajay Bhupathi’s film are yet to be announced.
Set amidst stunning hills, #AB4 is centered around a heart-warming love story and promises to blend realism and emotions in a unique romance. Veteran film producer Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies is onboard as presenter for the film. P. Kiran is producing it under the banner Chandamama Kathalu.
This film was announced a few days ago, with an unconventional, hand-drawn poster. Regular shooting for #AB4 is expected to commence later this month. The official title, alongwith other key details will be announced soon.
Ajay Bhupathi has directed blockbuster films like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram.