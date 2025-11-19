EXCLUSIVE | Brahmaji to headline Vanajeevi Ramaiah biopic

Brahmaji has been on an exceptionally busy schedule of late, shuttling from one set to another. He is currently in Amalapuram shooting for Kathakali, where he plays the main lead. Next, the actor will head to Khammam to begin work on yet another project, a biographical film, which has him play the lead role.
The actor will be portraying the life of Daripalli Ramaiah, fondly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, the man celebrated for his unmatched commitment to social forestry. Directed by Nandi Award–winning filmmaker Vemuganti, the biopic aims to bring the inspiring life of Ramaiah to the screen.
“I had read about him earlier, but when the director narrated the complete story, I was deeply moved and instantly felt connected to Ramaiah garu’s life and values. I knew I had to do this film,” says Brahmaji, explaining the rationale behind accepting this project.
After filming for this biopic in Khammam, Brahmaji will immediately join the sets of another film in Vishakhapatnam. Though his schedule is packed and demanding, the actor says he welcomes the workload. “It’s hectic, but it’s part of the profession. When you get meaningful roles, the effort feels worthwhile,” he shares.
Ramaiah, who hailed from Khammam, dedicated his life to planting trees and spreading awareness about environmental conservation. With over one crore saplings planted in and around Khammam district, Ramaiah became a symbol of selfless service to nature. In recognition of his extraordinary contribution, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017.
With this biopic, Brahmaji is not only taking on one of the most challenging roles of his career but also helping bring to light the extraordinary legacy of a man who dedicated his life to nurturing nature itself.
The film’s launch event will be held in Khammam on November 21, and will be graced by the presence of several notable political leaders, including Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Their participation reflects the respect and admiration Vanajeevi Ramaiah commands, not just locally but across the Telugu-speaking states.
The film is produced by Lingampalli Chandrasekhar who is planning to send the film to various film festivals and aim for prestigious awards, hoping the story resonates globally.