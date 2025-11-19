Telugu

Nayanthara onboards Balakrishna-starrer historical epic NBK111

Gopichand Malineni is the director for NBK111, reuniting with Balakrishna after Veera Simha Reddy
Nayanthara onboards Balakrishna-starrer historical epic NBK111
Nayanthara in Balakrishna starrer NBK111
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

In a major update for all Nayanthara fans as well as Balakrishna fans, the makers of NBK111 announced on Tuesday morning that Nayanthara has onboarded the film as the female lead. 

Nayanthara took to her X page, sharing an announcement video of the same. She captioned her post, “The Queen enters the Empire.” The announcement video also carries brief snippets of the film, introducing the audience to the grandeur and the powerful role to be played by Nayanthara. Set to rousing music and laced with grand visuals, the teaser sets the perfect stage for another major Telugu project for Nayanthara after Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu makers unveil 'Meesala Pilla' song promo with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara

The film was expected to be formally launched in October, but the event was postponed. The film is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas, which is also producing the upcoming Ram Charan starrer Peddi.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of his big project Akhanda 2 that arrives on December 5.

Nayanthara pens a note on completing 22 years in cinema: 'Every silence healed me…'

Nayanthara and Balakrishna have previously worked together in films like Simha, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jai Simha.  Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film as mounted as a big-scale historical epic. NBK111 marks Balayya’s second outing with director Gopichand Malineni after their 2023 blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy. 

Nayanthara
Balakrishna
Gopichand Malineni
NBK111

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com