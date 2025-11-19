Nayanthara onboards Balakrishna-starrer historical epic NBK111

In a major update for all Nayanthara fans as well as Balakrishna fans, the makers of NBK111 announced on Tuesday morning that Nayanthara has onboarded the film as the female lead.
Nayanthara took to her X page, sharing an announcement video of the same. She captioned her post, “The Queen enters the Empire.” The announcement video also carries brief snippets of the film, introducing the audience to the grandeur and the powerful role to be played by Nayanthara. Set to rousing music and laced with grand visuals, the teaser sets the perfect stage for another major Telugu project for Nayanthara after Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.
The film was expected to be formally launched in October, but the event was postponed. The film is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas, which is also producing the upcoming Ram Charan starrer Peddi.
Meanwhile, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of his big project Akhanda 2 that arrives on December 5.
Nayanthara and Balakrishna have previously worked together in films like Simha, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Jai Simha. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film as mounted as a big-scale historical epic. NBK111 marks Balayya’s second outing with director Gopichand Malineni after their 2023 blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy.