Nayanthara onboards Balakrishna-starrer historical epic NBK111

Nayanthara took to her X page, sharing an announcement video of the same. She captioned her post, “The Queen enters the Empire.” The announcement video also carries brief snippets of the film, introducing the audience to the grandeur and the powerful role to be played by Nayanthara. Set to rousing music and laced with grand visuals, the teaser sets the perfect stage for another major Telugu project for Nayanthara after Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.