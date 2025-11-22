Thiruveer starrer The Great Pre-Wedding Show gets OTT premiere date

Directed and written by debutant Rahul Srinivas, The Great Pre-Wedding Show follows the story of Ramesh (Thiruveer), a small-time village photographer whose life turns upside down when his assistant misplaces a memory card containing a pre-wedding video for a well-connected local politician. Terrified of the consequences, Ramesh attempts to cover up the blunder with one excuse after other - unwittingly setting off a chain of unpredictable events.