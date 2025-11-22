Thiruveer starrer The Great Pre-Wedding Show gets OTT premiere date

On Friday, Zee5 announced the OTT premiere date of the Thiruveer-starrer comedy The Great Pre-Wedding Show. Also starring Teena Sravya, the film will premiere on the streamer on December 5.
Directed and written by debutant Rahul Srinivas, The Great Pre-Wedding Show follows the story of Ramesh (Thiruveer), a small-time village photographer whose life turns upside down when his assistant misplaces a memory card containing a pre-wedding video for a well-connected local politician. Terrified of the consequences, Ramesh attempts to cover up the blunder with one excuse after other - unwittingly setting off a chain of unpredictable events.
“Rahul Srinivas takes a very simple story and narrates it in a fun and organic way. The humour comes out naturally from the situations and the characters’ innocence. The writing is fresh, and the dialogues are well-written, bringing out the Srikakulam flavor perfectly,” we noted in our review.
The film is produced by Sandeeep Agaram and Ashmita Reddy Basani. Suresh Bobbili has composed music for the film. K Soma Sekhar has worked as the cinematographer, and Naresh Adupa is the editor. Production design is by Phani Teja Musi. The film also features Narendra Ravi and Master Rohan Roy in prominent roles.