Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review: A shocking climax, but the writing needed to be stronger
Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review(2 / 5)
In recent times, several Telugu films have attempted rural stories with a realistic lens. Raju Weds Rambai, a love story rooted in a true incident that unfolded near Khammam in Telangana, joins that list. This film takes off from the grim truth that honour killings happen across different strata of society. Director Venu Udugula, who earlier made a mark with a couple of impactful films, turns producer for the film, which is helmed by Saailu Kampati. The lead pair, Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao, are newcomers, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda (brother of Siddu Jonnalagadda) makes his acting debut.
Director: Saailu Kaampati
Cast: Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswi Rao, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, Anitha Chowdhary, Sivaji Raja
The story dates back to 2010, when Andhra Pradesh was still undivided. Raju (Akhil Uddemari) runs a local band, performing during festivals, marriages, and even funerals. Rambai (Tejaswi Rao), a college-going girl, is the daughter of Venkanna (Chaitanya Jonnalagadda), a compounder at the village government hospital. Venkanna, quick-tempered and insecure about his disability, tries to mask his vulnerability with aggression. Raju has loved Rambai since her childhood. Though Rambai initially hesitates, she gradually responds to his sincerity and falls in love with him. Their relationship becomes the talk of the village, and Venkanna soon learns of it. However, he outright rejects Raju since he wants a government employee as his son-in-law. Left with no choice, Raju and Rambai decide to elope, hoping that their parents will eventually accept them. But fate takes a dark turn.
Saailu Kaampati chooses a real story to mount his film, and reportedly, he wrote the climax first and then reverse-engineered the narrative. Everything hinges on this climax, and it hits quite hard. It is shocking, unsettling, and lingers long after the film ends.
Casting relatively new faces works well for Raju Weds Rambai, but the film is undone because of its strength becoming its biggest problem. A shocking climax alone cannot hold a film together. The love story leading up to it must feel organic, emotional, and convincing. The village friends, their banter, the small-town humour, the mischievous conversations, and many such sequences feel authentic and land well. But when it comes to the core love story, the emotional intensity is missing. The bond between Raju and Rambai never becomes deeply engaging.
The screenplay needed more tightness and grip, especially as the film approached the final stretch. The second half drags noticeably. One particularly problematic scene, where Raju goes to Rambai’s house and beats her because she doesn’t answer his call, feels unnecessary, disturbing, and out of place. It may even alienate a section of the audience. The story is strong, but the writing is uneven. The first half has some light moments and charm, but the second half is driven almost entirely towards the climax. Still, it’s refreshing to see a film made in this setting rather than watching yet another rehash of another rehash.
Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao fit their roles perfectly. Their dialect and body language feel rooted and natural. Tejaswi, especially in the climax, shines with a mature and controlled performance. She is, undoubtedly. a promising new Telugu talent. Torn between a boyfriend who genuinely loves her and a father who believes he is doing the right thing, her performance becomes the emotional core of the narrative. The biggest surprise is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. As the psychologically unstable, intimidating father, he delivers a striking and memorable performance. His portrayal stands out as one of the film’s strongest elements. Sivaji Raja and Anitha Chowdhary, as Raju’s parents, are convincing. Kavitha Srirangam as Rambai’s mother blends seamlessly into her role. The actors playing Raju’s friends also contribute effectively.
Despite the modest budget, the technical output is commendable. Wajid Baig’s cinematography captures the rustic rural ambience beautifully. After The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Suresh Bobbili once again uplifts the film with his music, and lyricist Mittapalli Surender's signature folk touch adds authenticity to the soundtrack.
The climax is undeniably powerful and shocking. Had the narrative been tighter, this could have been a really impactful love story. But this nonetheless remains a good attempt by Saailu Kampati. It just remains to be seen how today’s audience receives it.