Raju Weds Rambai Movie Review: A shocking climax, but the writing needed to be stronger

The story dates back to 2010, when Andhra Pradesh was still undivided. Raju (Akhil Uddemari) runs a local band, performing during festivals, marriages, and even funerals. Rambai (Tejaswi Rao), a college-going girl, is the daughter of Venkanna (Chaitanya Jonnalagadda), a compounder at the village government hospital. Venkanna, quick-tempered and insecure about his disability, tries to mask his vulnerability with aggression. Raju has loved Rambai since her childhood. Though Rambai initially hesitates, she gradually responds to his sincerity and falls in love with him. Their relationship becomes the talk of the village, and Venkanna soon learns of it. However, he outright rejects Raju since he wants a government employee as his son-in-law. Left with no choice, Raju and Rambai decide to elope, hoping that their parents will eventually accept them. But fate takes a dark turn.