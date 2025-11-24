Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit goes on floors

Although the production house is yet to officially announce the same, a few pictures from the ceremony are circulating on social media. While Prabhas was not present for the ceremony, Chiranjeevi can be seen as the special guest, besides Triptii Dimri who plays the female lead, and Bhushan Kumar who is producing the film in association with Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, Shiv Chanana is onboard as co-producer.