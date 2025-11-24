Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit goes on floors

A few days ago during one of his public appearances, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had confirmed that the shooting for his much anticipated Prabhas starrer Spirit will commence in November. The film was officially launched on Sunday with a muhurtham puja ceremony.
Although the production house is yet to officially announce the same, a few pictures from the ceremony are circulating on social media. While Prabhas was not present for the ceremony, Chiranjeevi can be seen as the special guest, besides Triptii Dimri who plays the female lead, and Bhushan Kumar who is producing the film in association with Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, Shiv Chanana is onboard as co-producer.
The first audio teaser of Spirit, which was released four weeks ago, created a sensation on the internet with its gritty introduction to the film’s rebellious protagonist played by Prabhas. The teaser also featured voices of Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi who will be seen in major roles. Kanchana, who played a key role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s debut Arjun Reddy, too reunites with the director. Sandeep also reunites with his Animal composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar for this project.
Besides working as a script-writer, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also the editor for Spirit. Other key technicians include Raj Thota as the cinematographer and Suresh Selvarajan as the production designer. Supreme Sundar is in charge of action choreography.
Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently busy shooting for Fauzi, with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi.