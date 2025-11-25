EXCLUSIVE | Adiseshagiri Rao: We wanted to make our Hindi debut with Dharmendra

“We actually wanted to remake the Telugu hit Devudu Chesina Manushulu in Hindi as Takkar with Dharmendra,” he says. “But after Sholay, he became extremely busy for three to four years. It was supposed to be our first Hindi film, so we waited. When we couldn’t get his dates, we went ahead with Jeetendra. From then on, we continued working with Jeetendra and made several films with him.”