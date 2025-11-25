It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh film

“And that’s a wrap for #PuriSethupathi. After months of an intense, emotional and joyful journey on the sets, the team has completed the entire shooting process. Get ready for some truly exciting updates soon. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam,” the production house announced. The team also shared a sweet video with Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh exchanging pleasantries with each other as the shoot wraps up, while Charmme Kaur interacts with them over a video call. The film is produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur and JB Narayana Rao.