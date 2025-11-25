It’s a wrap for Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh film

We had previously reported about Director Puri Jagannath teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a bilingual Telugu–Tamil film. The film, untitled as yet, marks Sethupathi’s first Telugu project since Uppena. Actors Samyuktha and Tabu play prominent roles, and the makers announced that the shoot has now been completed. Puri Jagannath’s banner, Puri Connects, shared on social media that the team wrapped up filming after ‘months of an intense, emotional and joyful journey’ on the sets.
“And that’s a wrap for #PuriSethupathi. After months of an intense, emotional and joyful journey on the sets, the team has completed the entire shooting process. Get ready for some truly exciting updates soon. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam,” the production house announced. The team also shared a sweet video with Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh exchanging pleasantries with each other as the shoot wraps up, while Charmme Kaur interacts with them over a video call. The film is produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur and JB Narayana Rao.
According to sources, Tabu plays a police officer, and her scenes with Vijay Sethupathi are said to be among the highlights. The project is also being seen as a crucial one for Puri Jagannath, whose career has hit a rough patch after his last two films, Liger and Double iSmart, failed at the box office. He was also embroiled in controversy after Liger’s release, when several distributors claimed heavy losses, leading to a dispute with the director.
Vijay Sethupathi was initially set to headline this as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil. However, the makers are now planning to release it in other languages as well, including Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.