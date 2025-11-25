Nikhil Siddhartha’s Swayambhu locks release date

It has been nearly three years since actor Nikhil Siddhartha had a film release. His last big outing, Spy (2023), failed at the box office, while another project, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo — delayed for years — finally released in 2024 and made no impact at box office. Since then, Nikhil has been working on a series of upcoming films, the most ambitious among them being Swayambhu.