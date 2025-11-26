Rahul Srinivas: I want to tell more native stories

Later, Rahul worked for Tamada Media. It was during a commercial that he was shooting that a stressful yet amusing incident happened which gave Rahul the basic idea for The Great Pre Wedding Show. Rahul recalls, “During the commercial shoot, the chip containing the output was accidentally lost, and I had to reshoot a part of the project. That incident stayed in my mind for days. I kept wondering how such small mistakes can create big chaos. Then I decided to build a story around it — something entertaining with organic comedy. That’s how The Great Pre Wedding Show was born.” He completed the script and approached producers. Sandeep Agaram instantly liked the concept and agreed to produce it. Although most of the actors were from Telangana, they picked up the dialect quickly. Actor Thiruveer loved the script and agreed to play the lead.