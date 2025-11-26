Rahul Srinivas: I want to tell more native stories

Small-budget films have been performing remarkably well in Telugu cinema in recent times, and one such film that won the audience’s heart is The Great Pre-Wedding Show. The film’s director, Rahul Srinivas, resultantly, has become a familiar name overnight. Following the film’s success, Rahul has already received calls from several production houses, including some big banners. But despite the sudden attention, he has decided to do his next project with producer Sandeep Agaram, the person who first trusted his talent and gave him the opportunity to direct.
After completing his graduation — he completed B.Tech from Garividi — Rahul actively chose not to pursue a job in that field. His mind was set on cinema. “From my younger days, I wanted to be a director. But before that, I wanted to complete my education,” Rahul recalls. He says he is fortunate to have a supportive family. “My family never disagreed with my decision. They encouraged me completely. More importantly, I didn’t have the pressure to earn money for the household — my family could manage well. So I could focus on films peacefully.”
Rahul knew a few people in the industry, and with their help joined the film Tippu as an assistant director in 2016. From there, his journey slowly expanded. He later worked with director Gurukiran as a writer and also assisted on a few other projects. His first breakthrough came from the web space. Rahul wrote and directed the YouTube web series Unemployed Husband, which became quite popular and brought him recognition as a storyteller with a natural sense of humor.
Later, Rahul worked for Tamada Media. It was during a commercial that he was shooting that a stressful yet amusing incident happened which gave Rahul the basic idea for The Great Pre Wedding Show. Rahul recalls, “During the commercial shoot, the chip containing the output was accidentally lost, and I had to reshoot a part of the project. That incident stayed in my mind for days. I kept wondering how such small mistakes can create big chaos. Then I decided to build a story around it — something entertaining with organic comedy. That’s how The Great Pre Wedding Show was born.” He completed the script and approached producers. Sandeep Agaram instantly liked the concept and agreed to produce it. Although most of the actors were from Telangana, they picked up the dialect quickly. Actor Thiruveer loved the script and agreed to play the lead.
Rahul hails from Uttarandhra, and he wanted his film to reflect the nativity and flavor of his region. “I wanted the characters to sound real. After finishing the script, I conducted a two-month workshop with all actors to train them in the Uttarandhra accent,” he explains.
Having previously assisted on films and created web series, Rahul says the responsibility of directing a feature film didn’t scare him. “It wasn’t difficult for me, though it was my debut. I already knew the process,” he says. The Great Pre-Wedding Show received positive reviews and performed well commercially, establishing Rahul as a promising new director.
When asked whether films with strong regional accents — like Telangana-based stories — struggle in other regions such as Andhra, Rahul responds thoughtfully. “It depends on how the film is promoted in those regions. Our movie did well in both Andhra and Telangana because we promoted it equally on both sides. If some Telangana-based films didn’t perform well in Andhra, the reason could simply be inadequate promotion in those regions.”
Rahul is now preparing for his second film, again with producer Sandeep Agaram. “Only the producer is confirmed so far. We will finalise the cast and crew soon,” he says. “I plan to start shooting early next year and finish by April.” Rahul is clear about the kind of cinema he wants to make. “I love natural dramas. I always try to write stories rooted in local culture with organic comedy. I don't like forced comedy or forced drama.”
Rahul believes good content can cross boundaries. “If the story is strong and entertaining, audiences will enjoy it everywhere,” he concludes.