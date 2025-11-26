Mass Jathara gets OTT premiere date

Mass Jathara, the latest Ravi Teja entertainer which had a theatrical release on October 31, is now ready for its OTT premiere. The film will soon begin to stream on Netflix, on November 28, exactly 4 weeks after its theatrical release which is the common window for Telugu films now.
Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Mass Jathara revolves around a fearless station incharge who is posted in a new town that is riddled with crime, run by a heinous drug overlord Shivanna (Naveen Chandra). Sreeleela too played a major role in the film, dabbling in comedy this time. Veteran actors like Rajendra Prasa, Ajay Ghosh, VTV Ganesh and Naresh VK are part of the ensemble cast.
Mass Jathara was produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Bheems Ceciroleo composed music for the action-entertainer. In the technical team, Navin Nooli helmed editing while Vidhu Ayyanna was the cinematographer.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 70 crores, Mass Jathara did not perform well at the box office. According to a report from Sacnilk.com, the action-entertainer earned Rs 19.3 crores at the box office worldwide. In our review for the film, we noted, "The narrative sticks to the oldest conventionals of masala movies. There is no sense of mood or emotional integrity to the proceedings. One genre is followed by the other."
Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is gearing up for his next big release, a bonafide comedy after a long time coming from him — Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi aka BMW, which also stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. The film is slated to clash against many big Telugu films as it gears up for Sankranthi 2026 release.