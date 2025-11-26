Mass Jathara gets OTT premiere date

Made on a reported budget of Rs 70 crores, Mass Jathara did not perform well at the box office. According to a report from Sacnilk.com, the action-entertainer earned Rs 19.3 crores at the box office worldwide. In our review for the film, we noted, "The narrative sticks to the oldest conventionals of masala movies. There is no sense of mood or emotional integrity to the proceedings. One genre is followed by the other."