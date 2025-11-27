Balakrishna-starrer NBK111 with Gopichand Malineni launched

Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose upcoming film Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Srinu, is set to release on December 5, has simultaneously begun work on another project. Tentatively titled NBK111, the film is directed by Gopichandh Malineni and produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru, with Nayanthara playing the female lead.
The project was quietly launched on Wednesday at a studio in Hyderabad. Unlike the usual grand launches associated with Balakrishna’s films, this event was held without fanfare and even without media presence. Several Tollywood filmmakers, including producers Y Ravi Shankar, S Naga Vamsi, Sahu Garapati, Ram Achanta, and Gopi Achanta, attended the ceremony. All of them have previously collaborated with Balakrishna and came together to extend their support for this new venture.
This marks the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after Veera Simha Reddy. The film is mounted as a grander and more ambitious historical epic. The special poster features Balakrishna as a fierce king, gripping a sword and an anchor, with a commanding presence. His rugged look — complete with a long beard, flowing hair, and an intense stance—adds to the grandeur. Set against a majestic period backdrop, the film promises a powerful blend of raw emotion, rousing action, and visual splendour — mounted on a scale that aims to be nothing short of epic.
Gopichand Malineni, renowned for his mass elevation and high-voltage storytelling, ventures into historical drama for the first time with NBK111. He is crafting a colossal narrative designed to present Nandamuri Balakrishna in a never-seen-before avatar. For Nayanthara, this will be her fourth film with Balakrishna.
The script was formally handed over to the makers by Andhra Pradesh ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and Gottipati Ravi Kumar. Veteran director B. Gopal, who has delivered several blockbusters with Balakrishna, sounded the clapboard, while Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera. The first shot was directed collectively by Boyapati Srinu, Bobby Kolli, and Buchi Babu Sana. The event was graced by star directors, prominent producers, and several distinguished guests, adding further charm to the occasion.