Balakrishna-starrer NBK111 with Gopichand Malineni launched

This marks the second collaboration between Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after Veera Simha Reddy. The film is mounted as a grander and more ambitious historical epic. The special poster features Balakrishna as a fierce king, gripping a sword and an anchor, with a commanding presence. His rugged look — complete with a long beard, flowing hair, and an intense stance—adds to the grandeur. Set against a majestic period backdrop, the film promises a powerful blend of raw emotion, rousing action, and visual splendour — mounted on a scale that aims to be nothing short of epic.