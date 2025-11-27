Sai Kiran Adivi’s next Padaharu Rojula Pandaga launched

Director Sai Kiran Adivi has begun work on his new film Padaharu Rojula Pandaga, marking his return after six years. The project was officially launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad. With this film, he is introducing Krishna Dammalapati as the lead actor, while Gopika Udayan of MAD fame plays the female lead.
Speaking on the occasion, Sai Kiran revealed how the title came to be. “I narrated the story to Krishna Vamsi, and he was the one who suggested the title Padaharu Rojula Pandaga. I liked it immediately and decided to go with it,” he shared.
Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, Renu Desai, is playing a key role in the film. “Sai Kiran narrated the story to me before COVID, and I liked it, so I agreed to do the film,” she said. She added that she plays the role of an attamma. “Initially, I wondered if the character suited my age, but I loved the role, so I accepted it,” she explained.
The film also features Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Krishnudu, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Satya Krishnan, Somsekhar, Vishnu Oi (of MAD fame), and several others. Music is composed by Anup Rubens.
The film is being jointly produced by Suresh Kumar Devatha, Haritha Diddukuru, and Prathibha Adivi. Several film personalities attended the launch and extended their best wishes to the team.
Sai Kiran Adivi is known for his content-driven films such as Vinayakudu, Villagelo Vinayakudu, and Kerintha. His last release was Operation Gold Fish in 2019, which unfortunately did not perform well.