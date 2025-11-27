Sharwanand-starrer Biker officially postponed

Sharwanand’s Biker, which was slated for a December 6 release, has now officially been postponed. The Manamey actor shared the update on Wednesday.
Taking to his X page, Sharwanand penned a long note, stating, “Our team has worked hard to bring this beast to you. It is bigger than what Telugu Cinema has seen until now! Biker stands postponed, not just to give you a film but an experience like never before.” The actor also informed that they are planning to release their film in 3D, 4DX and other premium formats.
The decision to postpone release probably comes to avoid a box office clash with Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2, which would likely have had an upper hand at the ticket counters.
Written & Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the sports drama promises to tell a story about two generations, while playing out against a backdrop of the world of bike-racing. The film promises to show Sharwanand in a completely transformed avatar as a young bike-racing professional. Produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramodh Uppalapati under UV Creations, the film has Malvika Nair playing the female lead, while Rajasekhar plays a crucial role as Sharwanand’s father.
Ghibran has composed music for the film. VS Bharadwaj and Shrawan Madala are credited as writers. Stunts are by Dhilip Subbarayan. Other key technicians include J Yuvraj as the cinematographer, Anil Pasala as the editor, and Rajeevan as the production designer.
A new release date for Biker is yet to be shared. Meanwhile, Sharwanand has another release coming up with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, where he will be seen sharing screen with Samyuktha. The romantic comedy is currently scheduled to hit theatres on Sankranthi 2026.