Savitri Mahotsav to be conducted in December; Mahanati director to be felicitated

The 90th birth anniversary celebrations of yesteryear legendary actor Savitri will take place at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. Savitri’s daughter, Vijaya Chamundeswari, announced that she is conducting the Savitri Mahotsav in collaboration with the renowned art organisation Sangamam. The Mahotsav will be held from December 1 to 6, during which several classic films of Savitri will be screened.
On December 6, Savitri’s birthday, Vijaya Chamundeswari will felicitate director Nag Ashwin along with Priyanka and Swapna Dutt, the makers of Mahanati, the acclaimed biopic based on Savitri’s life. As part of the celebrations, singing competitions featuring songs from Savitri’s films will also be held.
Savitri, a legendary figure in South Indian cinema, acted in nearly 252 films — 138 in Telugu, 100 in Tamil, and the rest in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. She remained one of the leading actresses in the South for almost two decades before her untimely passing at the age of 47.
Mandali Buddha Prasad is serving as the chairman of the event, while former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu will attend as the special guest. Several eminent film personalities from the South Indian film industry are expected to participate.