Savitri Mahotsav to be conducted in December; Mahanati director to be felicitated

The 90th birth anniversary celebrations of yesteryear legendary actor Savitri will take place at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. Savitri’s daughter, Vijaya Chamundeswari, announced that she is conducting the Savitri Mahotsav in collaboration with the renowned art organisation Sangamam. The Mahotsav will be held from December 1 to 6, during which several classic films of Savitri will be screened.