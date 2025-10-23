Ravi K Chandran Interview: 'You cannot say that the Thug Life DOP shot OG’

On the other hand, OG is a commercial film. In such a film, to get noticed is a difficult thing. However, after Black, OG is the first film where I received so many calls and messages. All these younger kids, who probably haven’t seen my earlier films, are noticing these things in OG now. Even when Thug Life title teaser came, so many cinematographers asked me how we did that. It was a simple outdoor location, a barren land with no properties. There was nothing else I could do besides correct lensing and framing.