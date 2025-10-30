Shobu Yarlagadda: 'Rajamouli wanted some more time for Baahubali 2'

When RRR won the first-ever Academy Award for an Indian film, the entire world woke up to the maverick genius of SS Rajamouli, for whom global fame was a gradual journey over 15 years, built with many stepping stones, and the most formative brick of them all being the Baahubali franchise.
As the iconic franchise completes 10 years, the makers have decided to have a grand re-release of the two-part series, as a combined edited feature titled Baahubali: The Epic, on a global scale. A few days before the re-release, The New Indian Express caught up with producer Shobu Yarlagadda, who recalls the high points of this journey that began in 2011.
Excerpts:
Those few days before Baahubali’s release... can you recall what was going on in your mind?
It was unsettling. Of course, there was a lot of financial deficit and substantial risks involved. We knew the film was good, but in Telugu territories, there was some disappointment in the morning shows. But we had a good response in the Mumbai screening. By evening, things had settled down, and by Sunday, we knew it would have a good run.
What was the idea behind such grand re-release plans for the film?
It was primarily because Baahubali completed 10 years in 2025, and we wanted to celebrate the landmark in some way.
Can you tell us about the marketing plan for international release, especially in the American market?
When both the Baahubali films were released, in 2015 and 2017, the streaming business wasn’t big yet. It gained prominence only post-COVID. In 2022, RRR went deep into American pop culture. There were many who discovered RRR but are not aware of Rajamouli’s earlier films.
For our US distribution, we are working with Variance Films, who also handled RRR during its encore release. On the 29th, there will be 100 premiere shows. Starting from October 31, there will be screenings at 400 locations. We are doing some promotions, trying to attract sections of people who liked RRR.
So, it’s a 3-hour and 45-minute cut for the re-release. How long did the post-production process take for this edit?
The main challenge was editing both stories into one cohesive storyline. Rajamouli and editor Tammiraju worked on it for 4-6 months. Later, we held multiple screenings to see if it was flowing, because the runtime was also crucial. Then we had to edit the music, smoothen it out in mixing, recreating the whole sound. KK Senthil Kumar spent 5-6 weeks grading the frames. Add to that the multiple formats and ratios, multiple languages. It was a one-year process.
Were you conscious about removing the songs?
Multiple songs worked when it was two films. However, when it’s a single feature, you don’t need as many songs. Some hard calls had to be taken.
Was a two-part re-release ever in consideration?
Yes, we originally began this plan as a two-part re-release. But earlier this year, Rajamouli suggested that we should think of this as a one-part film.
When you first announced this project, do you remember the initial reactions from the industry?
Everyone had their opinions. There were a lot of people who said, ‘You are spending way too much,’ or that there is no market for this kind of film. But we were already halfway into it, so we just went with the flow.
As the budget and scale kept growing, was there any point where it was difficult for you and Rajamouli to get on the same page?
It was always completely collaborative. There were no differences, only discussions, after which we would arrive at a solution that works for everyone. Rajamouli wanted to push the release of Baahubali 2 because he was worried about CGI and wanted more time. But I told him we need to stick to the date. Otherwise, there was nothing to disagree about.
What was the thought behind shooting some portions in Tamil, instead of going for dubbing like the Hindi version?
The idea was that we didn’t want to compromise on certain things. We wanted to get the nativity right, so we thought reshooting was a better choice. Even on a technical level, we knew we wanted to shoot in full frame, even if it meant extra time and effort. It was only after Baahubali that Dolby Atmos became popular. We just wanted to set a high bar and follow it.
How was the reception in the Tamil Market for the first part?
The Tamil market reception was good from the word go. We cast a lot of prominent Tamil artists like Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Nasser. Tamil dialogues were especially appreciated a lot, and that was one of the priorities. We didn’t want Baahubali to look like a dubbed film, so a lot of care was taken for dialogues, pronunciation, and dubbing. Earlier, dubbed films had standard routine voices, but for the Hindi version, many people couldn’t tell if it was Prabhas or a dubbing artist.
When a film becomes such a huge success, the aim for filmmakers and actors is usually to only go bigger. As a producer, what were your early thoughts on your journey ahead?
Honestly, we were not trying to consciously make bigger films. Those films require a lot of things to fall in place. We wanted to step back and focus on the Baahubali spinoff series, or on movies where we really liked the storyline. Then COVID happened, and the series setback happened. But now we are back with a few films.
Can you tell us exactly what fell apart there?
It was the early days of web series. The way it was conceived, obviously, it couldn’t be on a movie-like scale; it was more focused on drama and emotion. Once we shot it and readied it for delivery, Netflix had a management change that had a different vision. They said they need to relook at it. Ultimately, we couldn’t reach a point where everyone liked it, so it was put on the back burner.
10 years later, the impact of Baahubali looms large on the Telugu industry, be it the opening credits sequence or world-building attempts.
(Laughs) I feel different films have different styles and need varying treatment. It’s not always about how big your film is, but the way the stories are told.
You began your film career as a line producer for an indie-spirited film like Morning Raga…
Multiplexes were coming up then, and so were films like Mr and Mrs Iyer. K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash set this up with Mahesh Dattani, who wrote and directed it. We got Rajiv Menon as the cinematographer. It was very well received among music lovers, but it was probably too early for such a niche film, even for those times.
With Baahubali releasing in 2017 and the post-COVID impact, the theatrical scenario has drastically changed since. You think it has raised the bar too much, making it tougher for smaller films?
I feel that movie-going has to be a communal experience. There has to be either a ‘wow’ factor or something you enjoy in larger groups. Besides larger-than-life movies, comedies and horror films work better this way, too, where the collective energy adds to it. Whereas the intimate, slice-of-life dramas you can enjoy even on an individual basis. Even a light-hearted film or a high-concept film can still draw an audience. There is a line there determining what people will, or want to, enjoy in theatres.
Could you tell us about your upcoming projects?
Of course, the two films with Fahadh Faasil are happening. We have a series in production with Prime Video. There’s another Tamil film, which we will soon announce.
On a parting note — outside of Baahubali, which is your favourite Rajamouli film?
Eega. It’s a great story, emotionally strong. To get emotion from a fly, to get Sudeep to react to an unknown small thing... the whole concept is novel and difficult to pull off. It’s very challenging, the genre itself.