Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit to arrive a week before Peddi and The Paradise

The release date for much-delayed Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit was finally announced on Tuesday. Marking Adivi Sesh’s return in a leading role after 4 years, Dacoit will arrive in theatres on March 26, on the occasion of Ugaadi.
As of now, Dacoit is the only major Telugu release week for that week. However, the makers have chosen a tougher battle, especially with Nani’s The Paradise and Ram Charan’s Peddi slated to release a week after. Despite a strong word of mouth, Dacoit might find it hard to have a long run at the box office.
Dacoit also marks the Telugu debut for filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap who has been acting in plenty of films of late, especially from Tamil and Malayalam industry. Billed as a romantic action thriller, Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios. The film was initially slated for Christmas release, but was later postponed due to a delay in shoot because of Adivi Sesh’s on-set injuries.
The music for the romantic action thriller is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in other languages, targeting a pan-India audience.
In Telugu cinema, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in a major role in The Family Star opposite Vijay Deverakonda. In Dacoit, Mrunal plays Juliet, a woman entangled in a violent past and conflicted loyalties, and appears to be at the heart of a story driven by passion, betrayal, and revenge. The makers have previously hinted that Juliet forms the emotional anchor of this layered drama.
Adivi Sesh’s upcoming projects include G2, that is currently scheduled for a May 2026 release.