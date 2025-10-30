Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit to arrive a week before Peddi and The Paradise

Dacoit also marks the Telugu debut for filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap who has been acting in plenty of films of late, especially from Tamil and Malayalam industry. Billed as a romantic action thriller, Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios. The film was initially slated for Christmas release, but was later postponed due to a delay in shoot because of Adivi Sesh’s on-set injuries.