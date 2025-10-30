Mass Jathara director Bhanu Bogavarapu: I wanted to debut with a romantic comedy

Bhanu Bogavarapu, who rose to recognition with his script for Sree Vishnu starrer Samajavaragamana among other films, is making his directorial debut with the upcoming Ravi Teja entertainer Mass Jathara. Ahead of the film’s release on November 1, the debutant filmmaker spoke about what makes Mass Jathara unique, among other topics.
Bhanu stated that he wanted to make his directorial debut too with a romantic comedy, like Samajavaragamana. He added, “However, everyone kept asking for a script for a massy movie — that’s how Mass Jathara came into place. This too has plenty of humour, but it’s also packed with many peak mass moments.”
Bhanu further spoke about his diligent efforts to make Mass Jathara unique despite belonging to a familiar genre. “I made sure that the railway police angle and its execution looks fresh. I’m a huge fan of Ravi Teja garu and I realise how iconic his cop films are been. So I was very careful while scripting to ensure this film stands apart, and delivers everything audiences expect from a Ravi Teja movie but in a refreshing way,” he added.
The filmmaker spoke at length about Ravi Teja, also sharing that the ‘Mass Jathara’ title came from him. He added, “Ravi gaaru encouraged me to focus on making a great film without worrying box office numbers. His support gave me that required confidence to make this.” Bhanu also thanked his producer S Naga Vamsi for never compromising on the scale, adding, “Naga sir built a huge railway station set. Even the Jathara chapter was executed on a massive scale. It’s rare for a debutant director to get this kind of backing.”
Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Mass Jathara also stars Sreeleela and Naveen Chandra in major roles, and has music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.